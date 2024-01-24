St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny “extremely busy” with many presentations of complex needs

The HSE is again appealing for those sick to consider all available care options before attending the Emergency Department at St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny.

18 people were waiting on a bed there yesterday (Tuesday) with five on other wards according to the Irish Nurses & Midwives Organisation.

The Ireland East Hospital Group which oversees the local facility has told KCLR News that it’s extremely busy with high numbers of patients attending, many of whom are presenting with complex needs requiring admission.

They say some patients may experience very long wait times in the AMAU/ Emergency Department, however, as always staff will prioritise the sickest patients and most urgent cases for treatment and care.

Those who are not in need of urgent care are asked to instead contact a pharmacist, GP or Care Doc Out of Hours Service.

Within the AMAU & Emergency Departments will continue to deal with medical emergencies and patients will be prioritised based on their clinical complexity priority.

Hospital Management would like to thank the public for their support and understanding during this period.

Visitor restrictions continue at St Luke’s – details of that here.