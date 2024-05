The window to apply for Kilkenny’s first houses under the Affordable House Scheme closes today.

The county council teamed with Cairn for the development at Nyne Park, just off the Callan Road on the approach to the city with 35, three-bed, A-rated homes.

And with Glenveagh Homes Ltd for Cluain Glasan on the Granges Road for ten similar units.

The local authority portal opened for applications in April and closes at midday today for those who are eligible.