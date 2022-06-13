Close to €13,000 allocated to Carlow and Kilkenny under Local Authority Waters Programme Community Water Development Fund

Five local initiatives are among 182 across the country to share in €510,000 grant aid.

The Local Authority Waters Programme Community Water Development Fund was introduced in 2018 and helps communities and groups to deliver projects that enhance the quality of local streams, rivers, lakes and coastal areas.

The funding’s provided by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage and is administered by LAWPRO.

Commenting on the announcement the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien TD said; “I welcome the announcement of the Community Water Development Fund grants which will support local communities and groups to deliver projects that enhance the quality of local streams, rivers, lakes, and coastal areas. I am pleased that my Department funds this scheme, which is a great example of community engagement and public participation. The Community Water Development Fund will continue to be a key measure in the new revised and strengthened River Basin Management Plan, which I plan to launch later this year alongside my colleague Minister Malcolm Noonan. The Plan aims to protect Ireland’s water quality, and to ensure we have a well-protected environment and vibrant communities for future generations.”

€2,000 has been allocated to Thomastown Community River Trust for infrastructure repair and installation at the Weir Pool Swimming Pool as well as facilities upgrade there.

While Carlow’s secured the bulk of the local amount with close to €11,000 across four schemes: