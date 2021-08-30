Close to €150,000 allocated to Carlow and Kilkenny in CLÁR funding

Close to €150,000 has been allocated to Carlow and Kilkenny in CLÁR funding.

It’s part of a national spend of €4.2million.

Locally, the share divides down further. In Kilkenny, St. Eoghan’s National School, Kimoganny is to get €42,300 for improvements works to a junction, footpath & pedestrian crossing in their village with associated road markings.

While St. Aidan’s National School in Kilmanagh receives €15,000 for the provision of driver feedback signs.

In Carlow, St Mullins Parish’s been awarded €45,000 for the installation of astroturf playing pitch, site preparation enclosed by railing and net with two entry and exit points and landscaping work to finish off around perimeter.

Also in Carlow, St. Patricks NS gets €44,963 to upgrade the play facilities in the school grounds, resurface the junior yard area as well as the addition of play equipment in the yard.

Welcoming the news, Deputy John McGuinness said, “this is fantastic news for all four groups in Kilkenny and Carlow, who will use the funding to upgrade safety measures and improve outdoor facilities. I look forward to seeing this work carried out and those communities benefiting from it.

