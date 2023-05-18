Close to €2million announced for Carlow and Kilkenny under the Community Recognition Fund

Close to €2million’s been announced for Carlow and Kilkenny under the Community Recognition Fund.

Nine groups in Carlow will share an allocation to the county council of €937,967 while Kilkenny’s local authority will see 948,063 divvied out across 19 different organisations. (Local breakdown below).

Minister Heather Humphreys sums up the type of group benefiting; “We’re rolling out a €50million fund to support communities across the country who have opened their doors to Ukrainians and to international protection applicants so this is about helping them in their communities”.

She adds “They have identified projects that they feel will be beneficial to their area so it could be a sports hall, it could be a sports ground or it might be a community hall, there’s loads of different things that they have come up with so we’re going to support them and we’re going to make their communities a better place to live, work and rest and raise a family”.