Cockroach Infestation Led To Local Closure

The Food Safety Authority served 11 closures orders and 1 prohibition order on food businesses during May, including at one local premises.

D&G’s Takeaway in Potato Market, Carlow was ordered to close due to a cockroach infestation.

Sweetness Luxury Homemade Desserts in Ardcavan in Wexford was also ordered to close after 9 dead mice were found while mice droppings were found in baking trays.

Other outlets on the list for various reasons include Golden Beach Supermarket on Dublin’s Parnell Street, The Addison Lodge in Glasnevin, The Blackchurch Inn in Rathcoole, the butcher counter of Zaiqa Foods of South Ring West Business Park, Tramore Road, Cork and Derrynaflan Foods in Midleton.