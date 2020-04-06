Cois Nore Cancer Support in Kilkenny looking for men to take part in the “Head Shave at Home” challenge

Cois Nore Cancer Support Centre Kilkenny has come up with a “fun interactive way” of raising much needed funds for cancer supports.

The Head Shave at Home challenge is asking men to shave their hair and post the before and after pictures on the Cois Nore Facebook page.

The charity provides support to all affected by a cancer diagnosis in Kilkenny and surrounding areas.

Mary Dolan is the manager of Cois Nore Cancer Support Centre Kilkenny and she told KCLR news why this fundraiser is so important.

She said “Donations that come in by text or through the donations page on our website is our only income at the moment with the events being cancelled, so we do hope that everybody gets involved”

She added “I suppose the idea came about from one of our staff members Ciara, we’re just delighted and it seems to have taken off so well”.

Those wishing to take part are asked to take a picture or video of themselves during or after the head shave and tag Cois Nore by “checking in” at Cois Nore Cancer Support Centre and text KILKENNY to 50300 to donate €2 or text CARE to 50300 to donate €4.