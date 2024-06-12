Communities across Carlow and Kilkenny have been rallying around three three local people who’ve separately fallen ill or been injured abroad.

Yesterday we heard from Róisín Keane, sister of Tasha Keane from Carlow Town who fell two stories on a yacht in Dubai over the weekend and sustained head injuries – a GoFundMe for her is now at almost €11,000.

Last week we told of Carlow man Tom Eustace who’s been hospitalised in Italy following an accident there – friends and family have yielded more than €180,000 to help with medical, rehabilitation and other costs.

As a past pupil of Rathoe National School and member of Fighting Cocks senior football panel, money raised by the GAA Club’s involvement in a walkathon this Friday from 3pm at their track will go towards Tom’s campaign.

While close to €25,000 has been gathered for a Kilkenny man Michael Wall from Callan who’d had a heart attack while holidaying in Spain.