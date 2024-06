A local family’s trying to raise money to help a young Carlow woman injured abroad.

Róisín Keane’s sister Tasha was on a yacht in Dubai on Saturday night when she fell two stories and suffered a severe head injury.

Tasha’s in hospital in the UAE city where medical bills have already reached €10,000 and are expected to climb further.

Róisín’s set up a GoFundMe page with further information – you can also donate there too.