Community coming together in Kilkenny shows Pride of Place says Mullinavat representative as judges of the national competition move onto Thomastown and Graignamanagh today

Community coming together appears to be key for the Pride of Place competition.

Kilkenny County Council had nominated three areas to represent the county and judges arrived yesterday afternoon to the first, Mullinavat.

After they’d left, the Chair of Mullinavat Matters Sarah Dermody, told KCLR’s The Way It Is that everybody playing a part was important for a number of reasons:

The judges will this afternoon visit the Barrow Valley Activities Hub in Graignamanagh, but this morning they’re at the Thomastown Community Recreational Amenity.

The space behind the local hall was revamped and Seamus Quigley there says the hope is it’ll show the adjudicators what’s been done and what can be achieved:

Martin O’Brien is Chairperson of the Barrow Valley Community Development: