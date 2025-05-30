Gardaí­ will be cracking down on drink driving this June Bank Holiday weekend.

70% of driver deaths happen during off peak hours between 10pm and 6 o’clock in the morning.

A joint road safety appeal is being made by the force and the Road Safety Authority with drivers on all routes asked to take care.

It comes as a static camera is set to go live at midday on the N25 at Glenmore in a bid to slow traffic down – the route and its sister N24 have both been the topic of discussion again this week, including between Tánaiste Simon Harris and local Fine Gael representatives.