Funding and road safety issues pertaining to one local route will be raised in the Dáil later this morning.

Sinn Féin Deputy Natasha Newsome Drennan is to ask the Minister for Transport about the N25 Waterford to Glenmore Scheme.

Hopes for an upgrade of the 9.5km stretch was dashed when it was overlooked again for monies despite being the scene of a number of crashes in recent times.

It comes as a public meeting to discuss concerns will take place next month at the Rhu Glenn in Slieverue while a static speed camera is due to be installed on it later this week.

Watch the Dáil interaction here;