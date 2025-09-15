Conor McGregor appears to have pulled out of the race to the Áras.
He’s issued the following statement on his X account in the early hours of this morning:
Muintir na hÉireann, a chairde Ghaeil,
I recently announced my sincere and genuine intentions of running for the office of Uachtaráin na hÉireann.
I am a very passionate Gael and take great pride in our Country.
I have demonstrated this fighting Irish spirit on a world stage…
— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 15, 2025
Meanwhile, if you missed Heather Humphreys chat with our Brian Redmond on Friday’s The KCLR Daily you can listen back to that here.