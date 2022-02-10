Consider all options before attending the emergency department at St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny

Consider all other options before attending St Luke’s emergency department at the moment.

That’s the call from HSE.

Like many others around the country, St Luke’s general for Carlow and Kilkenny has seen high levels of patients presenting recently – the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation’s daily trolley figures revealed more than 40 were waiting on a bed one day this week alone.

Many of those coming forward had complex needs who required admission.

A spokesperson’s told KCLR News that patients may be experiencing long wait times in their Emergency Department but staff will continue to prioritise the sickest people and most urgent cases for treatment and care.

The HSE is urging people to consider all available care options before attending Emergency Departments.

It says where appropriate you should consult with your GP first.