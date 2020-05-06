Coronavirus patient numbers down at St Luke’s but trolley figures are up

The number of Covid-19 patients in St Luke’s dropped again yesterday but trolley figures at the hospital are growing.

Today’s update from the INMO says twelve patients were waiting on a bed this morning – the highest figure in the country.

This week is the first in a while that there’s been admissions delays at the hospital with the HSE reporting no general bed vacancies at St Lukes for the past two days.

The number being treated for coronavirus is down to five, with another five suspected cases.

There are three critical care beds vacant.