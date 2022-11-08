Cost-of-living protests planned for Carlow, Kilkenny and nine other counties

Protests are being planned for Carlow and Kilkenny this weekend by the Cost-of-Living Coalition.

Demonstrations are being organised for eleven countries across the country on Saturday.

Locally there’s an event at 12.30pm by The Fountain in Carlow followed by another at the Town Hall in Kilkenny at 2:30pm.

There’s also a demonstration at two o’clock in Waterford’s Red Square.

The coalition includes Sinn Féin, Social Democrats, People Before Profit, and various representative groups.

Niamh McDonald, from the single-parent’s alliance SPARK, says she’s worried about what’ll happen in the new year after additional payments included in the budget cease; “I work part-time so everything relies on me so I have to be organised, I have to be structured and looking ahead is how we survive; we know that come January, February, March are the really, really tough months for many people but even more so for single parents how hard it’s going to be because none of those payments are going to be there”.