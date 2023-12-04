Council spokesperson apologises for this morning’s stoppages on the Kilkenny Ring Road that lead to severe delays for motorists

Motorists attempting to travel to, through or from Kilkenny city this morning were hit with delays of up to an hour.

The Ring Road’s approach routes all appeared to be under pressure (hear what some of Team KCLR experienced) as works continue on Ossory Bridge.

While those works are set to be finished by the end of this week it appears a stop / go along the stretch implemented today hadn’t been flagged.

As it’s a national road it falls under the auspices of Transport Infrastructure Ireland and speaking on The KCLR Daily, Director of Services at Kilkenny County Council, Tim Butler, says the local authority wasn’t aware of today’s measure and a bit of warning would have went a long way.

Hear his conversation with our Brian Redmond here;