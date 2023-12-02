Roadworks on Kilkenny’s Ossory Bridge may be completed within the next week

The end’s in sight for the works on Ossory Bridge on Kilkenny’s Ring Road.

Initial structural works and recent weather conditions hampered the completion of the project in early October which will ensure proper pedestrian and cycle access across the stretch.

Cllr David Fitzgerald has been telling KCLR News that while the result will be good for mobility and health reasons, it’s just as essential that the works finish soon; ”Anything that presents as a blockage for people coming into the City centre, to do with shopping etc has to be bad. It’s causing a knock on effect, not only are people being stuck on the Ring road for very long periods but it’s also having a knock on effect into the traffic in the centre. We want to get things back to normal as quickly as possible for people.”