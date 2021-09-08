Council to examine reports of raw sewage being discharged into Kilkenny river

A report of raw sewage flowing into a body of water in North Kilkenny’s being checked out by the county council.

It’s after a Wildlife Officer with the Heritage Council outlined on KCLR the scene in a number of local rivers while checking their state and stock of fish.

Lorcan Scott said that the first site examined was very clean and productive, the second was less productive due to the impact of cattle accessing the stretch but a third had raw sewage going into the river.

He reported it to the local authority’s area engineer and the organisation confirmed that they were carrying out checks.

Mr Scott added it’s something that needs to be rectified and soon: “It’s really serious – completely raw sewage going into a special area of conservation and it’s not right”