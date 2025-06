A Carlow councillor is calling for an urgent review of the town’s bus service.

Andrea Dalton says the National Transport Authority had committed to reviewing its offering within a year of launch, but that’s not yet happened.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 390,000 trips have been taken on the Carlow One and Two in the first year with calls for a third to serve areas including Graiguecullen.

Added to that, the Fianna Fáil representative says there’s a renewed call for the type of vehicle originally promised;