Councillor claims Carlow Town “nowhere to be seen” when it comes to grant funding

Carlow Town centre is missing out on funding it badly needs.

That’s according to Councillor Fintan Phelan, who’s questioning why “Carlow is nowhere to be seen” on the list of areas applying for grants under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund.

At this week’s County Council meeting he asked CEO of the council, Kathleen Holohan, why Carlow isn’t applying for available funds.

Ms Holohan responded that Carlow does not have one big site to redevelop but she stated the county will be making a funding application as quickly as possible.

Councillor Phelan says it’s not good enough to be passing up on money that should be invested locally.