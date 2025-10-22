Match day traffic issues are to the fore again, but this time in Carlow town.

Concerns have been raised after parking’s proved problematic around Netwatch Cullen Park in an extended GAA season. (The issue’s been coming up quite a bit in Kilkenny city also recently).

Recent big games have seen motorists parking on paths and cycle lanes at times blocking residents and impacting visitors to St Mary’s Cemetery.

Cllr Fergal Browne raised it at the Carlow town municipal district meeting and called for a plan to be put in place urgently;