Councillor Joe Malone calls on local authority to write to the Kilkenny native who is Commanding Officer at the late Private Seán Rooney’s barracks base

Kilkenny County Council’s to write to the Commanding Officer at the barracks where the late Private Sean Rooney was based.

Dunningstown Road native Lieutenant Colonel Frank Coakley commands in Athlone and Cllr Joe Malone has asked the local authority to forward local sympathies to him.

He also called on Mayor David Fitzgerald to ensure the tricolour at the town hall is flown at half mast on Thursday – the day of Private Rooney’s funeral – as it is already at County Hall.

Councillor Malone says the whole country is grieving, telling KCLR News; “It’s a tough time, like a soldier’s job, it’s not easy going overseas and we have three young people that I know from this city and county that are overseas at the moment and our thoughts and prayers are with them and their families at this time because it is a very worrying time”.

Meanwhile, Carlow County Council has a Book of Condolence open until this Friday (23rd December).