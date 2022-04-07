Countdown on for first Smithwicks Kilkenny Roots Festival in three years

The countdown is on to the first Smithwicks Kilkenny Roots Festival in three years.

Fans from near and far have had to do without the annual May bank holiday event because of the pandemic but it’s back with a bang this year.

The four-day feast of fun and fabulous sounds rolls out in city venues from the 29th of April.

Already there are a number of sold-out are sessions, including from Joana Serrat, Jake Xerxes Fussell, Margo Cilker and The Delines.

But there are some tickets left for others – programme details here.