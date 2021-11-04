County Kilkenny primary school raises over €1,000 through sale of bullock

Over €1,000’s been raised at Kilkenny Mart for a county primary school.

Monroe NS in Hugginstown had been gifted an Aberdeen Angus bullock by Tom Holden whose family bought and reared the animal.

It even paid a visit to the pupils in February giving all the children a chance to view it up close.

Excitement had been building ahead of its appearance at Cillin Hill today where a total of €1,360 was raised. (Watch the action below).

The money will go towards buying new PE equipment.