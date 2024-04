Gardaí clocked a motorist travelling at 185km per hour on the M9 in Carlow.

It happened yesterday (Sunday, 28th April) evening.

The Roads Policing Unit detected the car overtaking other vehicles and say in an online posting “Not only is the driver showing no regard for the other road users but is risking the lives of themselves and the three passengers in the car with them”.

They adds that “The driver was arrested and charged with Dangerous Driving and will appear in court soon”.