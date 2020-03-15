Covid-19: Sunday brings 40 new cases, 169 now confirmed in Ireland

The HPSC has today been informed of 40 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

23 males, 17 females

25 are associated with the east of the country, 9 are associated with the west, 6 are associated with the south

There have been 2 deaths associated with COVID-19 in Ireland, the second reported on Saturday evening.

There are now 169 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had, to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

No parties, no gatherings

“In regard to upcoming St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, the Government is calling on all members of the public not to organise or participate in any parties in private house or other venues which would put other peoples lives at risk.

“Everyone is asked to reduce their social contact over this time period. House parties/ COVID parties carry the same risks as being in a pub/club, therefore people should not organise or attend them. The virus is now in our community, it is up to us to limit its spread,

“Now is the time for action and to heed the public health advise we will continue to provide.”

Extraordinary conditions

Rachel Kenna, Deputy Chief Nurse, Department of Health, said;

“Healthcare workers across the service are working under extraordinary conditions, preparing for the potential impact of COVID-19.

“If all citizens work together and comply with social distancing guidelines, and other measures the Government may take in the coming weeks, we will have a stronger response to this virus. Help our healthcare workers in their task. ”

The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet on Monday 15 March to continue its review of Ireland’s ongoing preparedness to COVID-19.

Stay tuned to KCLR for the latest on coronavirus and Covid-19 developments. Check our dedicated coronavirus news here, with details of cancellations and local alerts here.