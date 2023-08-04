“Covid has never gone away and has burst out again” warns Clinical Director of St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny

St Luke’s General for Carlow and Kilkenny’s in the midst of a major Covid19 outbreak.

It’s understood to be one of the worst-hit hospitals as the latest wave of the virus sweeps the country.

A visiting ban’s now in place there while those seeking care are asked to consider alternative care routes where possible. (See full details of the restrictions and exemptions here).

As of Thursday evening, 32 people across five wards were found to have Covid and management there expect that figure to rise in the coming days.

KCLR News’ Edwina Grace caught up with the hospital’s Clinical Director Professor Garry Courtney to hear more about the situation.

If you missed the interview on KCLR Live, listen back here: