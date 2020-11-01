Covid patients in ICU at its highest level since end of May

The number of Covid-19 patients in Intensive Care has risen to its highest level since the end of May.

47 confirmed cases are receiving treatment in ICUs across the country.

Six people have been admitted to the critical beds in the last 24 hours, with 1 person discharged.

Infectious Disease Professor Jack Lambert says vulnerable patients have ended up in ICU because others have let their guard down. He’s advising people to wear a mask and social distance.