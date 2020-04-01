Cremations expected to rise locally as a result of the Coronavirus restrictions

We could see a big increase in the number of cremations locally, as a result of the coronavirus restrictions.

That’s the view of a prominent local undertaker.

In the latest measures announced yesterday the number of people at any funeral will now be limited to ten.

Many grieving local families are planning to hold memorial services once the restrictions have been lifted.

And Kilkenny City Funeral Director Sammy Johnston says cremation makes this easier.

He told KCLR “Cremation is getting very very popular in Ireland and I’ve seen a massive upsurge in Kilkenny over the last year even”.

“With cremation, you have a service later on in the year where your loved one with still be with you in some form, with you at the time and you can have a burial afterwards and things like that”.

He added “You’re still in the presence of the person, it’s an option for people”.