Criminal Assets Bureau has 8 active investigations in Kilkenny & Carlow

The Criminal Assets Bureau has eight investigations across Carlow & Kilkenny.

The law enforcement agency, which was set up in 1996 to focus on the illegally acquired assets of criminals, will publish its 2017 report next week.

Last year the value of cases brought to the High Court ranged from €9,000 to €2.7 million.

A meeting of Kilkenny’s Joint Policing Committee this week heard from Detective Chief Superintendent Pat Clavin who heads up CAB.

Of the 841 active investigations across the country 50% are in the greater Dublin area, with 60 in Limerick & 37 in Louth. There are also five full investigations & three premliminary ones in the Kilkenny Carlow Garda Division.

Drugs is the biggest issue nationwide followed by gangs involved in rural burglaries.

Detective Chief SuperIntendent Clavin also called on anybody who suspects someone’s lifestyle is funded by crime to get in touch by calling 01 666 32 66, the Garda Confidential number 1800 666 111 or Crimestoppers on 1800 25 00 25.