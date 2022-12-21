Crowds gather at South Kilkenny passage tomb for winter solstice sunrise

Crowds gathered at Knockroe passage tomb for the winter solstice sunrise.

The prehistoric site close to the county’s border with Tipperary at Knockroe in the Lingaun Valley is famously the only one aligned for both the sunrise and sunset and the first gathering took place earlier.

Many are set to return this afternoon at about 3:30pm for the sunset.

Richard Walsh is with Lingaun Valley tourism and this morning told KCLR News; “Look it was amazing actually like, there’s just something special about the site and especially this morning when we had the sunrise”.

Meanwhile, on this, the darkest day of the year, Samaritans are reminding you that there’s always somebody to listen.