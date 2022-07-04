Carlow man in his 60s left with serious injuries after aggravated burglary

A man was seriously assaulted by three men in a burglary at his home in Carlow over the weekend.

The man in his 60s suffered serious but not life threatening injuries in the incident which happened at about 11pm on Saturday night on Sleaty Street in Graiguecullen

A sum of money was stolen before the three attackers fled the scene in a car.

Gardaí are particularly interested in information on a white Opel or Vauxhall Insignia type car seen in the area at this time.

They are also appealing for any road users who may have dash cam or other footage from the Duggan Avenue and Sleaty Street areas of Graiguecullen between 10:45pm and 11:30pm on Saturday night to make it available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.