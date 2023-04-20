Carlow man thanking locals after recovering valuable competition mountain bike stolen last week

A Carlow man is thanking locals who helped him track down his stolen bike and saved his international competitive career.

The expensive specialist competition bike for downhill mountain courses was stolen last week while Jason Clarke was teaching kids to cycle in a special inclusive class for the Carlow Sports Partnership.

The thieves escaped by jumping a wall at Carlow College before boarding a train with it.

Jason appealed for help finding the bike on KCLR and pictures of it were widely circulated online.

He got it back on Wednesday this week after it was spotted by a local person.

He says he’s really grateful for all the help and support he’s gotten over the past week.