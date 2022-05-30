Carlow Tesco workers to get 10% pay rise

Workers at Tesco in Carlow will be getting a 10% pay increase over the next year.

The retailer made the announcement on Monday, as part of a €40m investment in pay and benefits for it’s employees.

It will apply as follows:

– A 6% pay award effective from 1 April 2022 (2.5% of which will be backdated to April 2021)

– A 4% pay award effective from 1 April 2023



Today’s pay award is on top of two years of discretionary bonus payments of 2.5% for 2021 and 2% for 2022.

Maurice Kelly is the company’s People Director – he says it’s important that wages reflect the current cost of living.