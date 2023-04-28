Delayed Carlow Town Bus to be running by mid-July

Carlow’s long-awaited town bus service has been pushed back once again but we do have a new start-date with the service due to roll out by mid-July.

A trial run is expected to be carried out in June, according to the National Transport Authority, who’ve been updating local councillors.

Buses will run every thirty minutes from 6am to 12am seven days a week and will cost €0.55 cent for under 24s and €1.10 for adults.

It is also expected that the number of leap card providers in the county will increase from one to twenty.

1500 leap cards with a pre-loaded €5 will be given out free on launch day.