Carlow-Kilkenny pubs that don’t serve food won’t reopen for several weeks

Pubs across Carlow KIlkenny that don’t serve food will not be reopening on Monday.

The National Public Health Emergency Team is recommending they remain closed for several more weeks due to the level of Covid-19 in Ireland.

NPHET is also recommending the lockdown stays in place in Kildare.

Acting Chief Medical Officer, Ronan Glynn says the reopening of pubs shouldn’t go ahead on August 31st.