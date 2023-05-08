Carlow-Kilkenny in line to have a senior Minister in next government

Carlow – Kilkenny could be in line to have a senior Minister if Sinn Fein get into government.

Malcolm Noonan is the only local TD with a ministerial portfolio at the moment as a Minister of State in the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

Kathleen Funchion is the Sinn Fein Spokesperson on Children, Equality and Disability.

Recent polls indicate that the party is likely to be in a position to form a coalition after the next general election.

Senior spokesman Pearse Doherty has been telling KCLR that says he expects Leader Mary Lou McDonald to have Deputy Funchion on their front bench if and when they come into power.