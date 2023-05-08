FeaturedKCLR News

Carlow-Kilkenny in line to have a senior Minister in next government

Pearse Doherty says Kathleen Funchion would be Sinn Fein's Children, Equality and Disability Minister if they are in government after the next election

Sinn Féin's Kathleen Funchion pictured during the KCLR Election debate in February 2016. Photo: Ken McGuire/KCLR
Carlow – Kilkenny could be in line to have a senior Minister if Sinn Fein get into government.

Malcolm Noonan is the only local TD with a ministerial portfolio at the moment as a Minister of State in the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

Kathleen Funchion is the Sinn Fein Spokesperson on Children, Equality and Disability.

Recent polls indicate that the party is likely to be in a position to form a coalition after the next general election.

Senior spokesman Pearse Doherty has been telling KCLR that says he expects Leader Mary Lou McDonald to have Deputy Funchion on their front bench if and when they come into power.

 

