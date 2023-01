A Carlowman in his 60s has been missing since last Thursday night and his family are concerned for his wellbeing.

61-year-old Ger O’Connell was last seen in the Graigcullen area of Carlow town in the early hours of last Friday.

He’s described as 5ft 8, of thin or slight build with sandy hair and blue eyes.

Carlow Gardai are renewing their appeal for help finding him and asking anyone with information to contact the Station.