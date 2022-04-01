Daughter of murdered Kilkenny woman praised for her courage and eloquence

The daughter of a Kilkenny woman murdered in her own home two years ago has been commended for her courage and eloquence.

Anne Butler was found dead in her house on Maudlin St on the 25th of March 2020 – she’d been killed five days before.

Last month 30-year-old Trevor Rowe, of Abbey Street, Kilkenny, was convicted of her murder despite claiming he was too intoxicated to form intent.

He was handed down the mandatory life sentence at the Criminal Court of Justice today.

Court Correspondent Frank Greaney says Anne’s daughter, Elayne paid a beautiful tribute to her mother in her victim impact statement and the judge commented on her powerful speech.

Elayne, described her mother as an extraordinary lady, with a wonderful spirit.

She said she was alluring, brave, charming, dignified, fun, independent, intelligent, private, quirky, and witty but at the core of her being was kindness and love.

Before she finished, she addressed Rowe directly, telling him she awaited his letter explaining why he did what he did to her mother.