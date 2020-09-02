DCU Professor calls for better communication with young people re Covid-19

The Acting Chief Medical Officer’s asking people to double down on their efforts against Covid 19, following the highest daily number of new cases in over three months.

217 new infections were reported yesterday, at least one each in Carlow & Kilkenny, but no deaths. (See the update here).

Ronan Glynn says while the number of cases is substantial, the five day moving average remains relatively stable.

70% of the cases were in people under the age of 45.

Professor Anthony Staines from DCU says we need to communicate better with young people about the dangers of Covid commenting “The GAA for example have done great work with a number of GAA players who have been affected, either themselves or in their families, I think that kind of direct outreach from young people who know about what’s going on to other young people can be very powerful. I’ve great admiration for Ronan Glynn but the audience for his press conferences among sortof 16 to 25 year olds wouldn’t be that high”.