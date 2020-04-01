KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Deadline day for local students hoping to get scholarship in Waterford IT
The scholarship, worth up to €12,000 is only awarded to up to five students each year
There’s an important deadline today for local students planning to go to Waterford IT this year.
Today (Wednesday) is their final chance to apply for the institute’s President’s Scholarship Programme – the cut off is at 5.15pm this evening.
WIT says the ideal candidates are “young people who show a capacity to shape a better society”.
