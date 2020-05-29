Deadline extended to midday for Leaving Certs signing up to calculated grades

The deadline for students to apply for calculated grades in this year’s Leaving Cert has been extended until midday.

Almost 60,000 had registered by last nights 10pm deadline, but the Department of Education says it is conscious of some students being unable to sign-up.

Just two per cent of sixth years haven’t applied for the predicted mark from teachers.

The portal is accessible at gov.ie/LeavingCertificate.

The new system was introduced to replace this year’s exams due to the coronavirus.