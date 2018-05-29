Deadline for submissions on ‘My Carlow’ proposals extended

The deadline for sharing your views on new plans to regenerate Carlow Town has been extended.

The County Council are now giving people until the 7th of June to view the plans on display in Visual Theatre or the Library.

The crux of the proposals includes knocking houses on Barrack Street to create a direct link between the Fairgreen Shopping Centre and Carlow Town Shopping Centre.

Kieran Comerford from the Local Enterprise Office told KCLR that there’s been a mixed response so far.