Dealing with wildfires could cause significant delays in attending life threatening incidents according to Carlow’s Acting Fire Chief

Carlow’s Acting Fire Chief is reminding you to refrain from setting wildfires.

It’s illegal to burn areas between March 1st and August 31st, however already to date in 2021 the Agriculture Department says 130 hectares’s been burned nationally, including in Laois and Wicklow. (Details of that here)

While Minister of State & Carlow Kilkenny Green TD Malcolm Noonan recently spoke to KCLR News as he left an affected site (Read that here).

Last year the local service faced significant challenges with the largest incident in April requiring 40 personnel taking over 24 hours to extinguish a blaze.

Hear what Carlow’s Acting Fire Chief Liam Carroll had to say to our Edwina Grace …