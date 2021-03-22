130 hectares of burned land already detected this month

Carlow County Fires and Rescue Service is reminding you to refrain from setting illegal wildfires.

It’s as the Agriculture Department has stated that satellite imagery is being used to identify lands that have been burnt during the designated closed season since March 1st. (Read their statement in full here).

At least 130 hectares of burned land has already been detected, including in Laois and Wicklow.

During the first few days of this month Minister of State, and Carlow Kilkenny Green TD, Malcolm Noonan spoke to KCLR News while visiting areas of such activity and he warned that such fires can pose risks to animals, habitats and even to human health while also being a drain on emergency services. (More on that here).