KCLR NewsNews & Sport

December Sounds series set to roll out in Kilkenny but at an earlier time

Due to Covid-19 restrictions the performances will start from 6pm each evening

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 20/12/2021

The December Sounds series of events are set to roll out in Kilkenny from this evening.

There’s an earlier start to the concerts which run today, tomorrow (Tuesday) and Wednesday at St Canice’s Cathedral as part of Yulefest Kilkenny.

Doors are open from 5pm each evening with performances from 6pm.

This evening:

Tuesday:

Wednesday:

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 20/12/2021