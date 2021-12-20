KCLR NewsNews & Sport
December Sounds series set to roll out in Kilkenny but at an earlier time
Due to Covid-19 restrictions the performances will start from 6pm each evening
The December Sounds series of events are set to roll out in Kilkenny from this evening.
There’s an earlier start to the concerts which run today, tomorrow (Tuesday) and Wednesday at St Canice’s Cathedral as part of Yulefest Kilkenny.
Doors are open from 5pm each evening with performances from 6pm.
This evening:
Tuesday:
Wednesday: