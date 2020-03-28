Dedicated community support helpline to be available from Monday in Carlow

Carlow County Council is joining forces with local organisations to help citizens during the pandemic. The free and confidential contact number, 1800 814 300, will be running from Monday.

Minister Eoghan Murphy instigated the Covid-19 Community Response Forum which is now being put in place for every local authority.

The dedicated helpline will be there for older and more vulnerable members of the public and those “at risk” in accessing non emergency supports and advice during the public health emergency.

First meeting of forum

Included in the COVID-19 Carlow County Community Response Forum is a variety of agencies and bodies including Carlow County Council , Health Service Executive , An Garda Síochána and other community, voluntary and sports representatives. The first meeting of the forum will take place tomorrow (Sunday) before the lines are open on Monday.

The new phoneline is just one aspect of the forum’s work which will also assist vulnerable people with their daily needs at this unprecedented time, whether that is collecting medication, food shopping, social support and contact.

Chief Executive of Carlow County Council Kathleen Holohan explains: “There are a number of agencies , community and voluntary groups, individuals currently doing excellent work in delivering care to older and vulnerable people in our communities. These groups are currently operating independently of each other and Carlow County Council is to provide a targeted, integrated and coordinated approach to the delivery of these much needed services to our more vulnerable citizens across Carlow during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She adds: “This public health crisis has changed life for so many, and we are here to help with that change. Our own staff whose day-jobs have changed due to this crisis, will be a key resource in the management and operation of this community support programme along with our partner agencies/groups. Set to come into effect from Monday 30th March, Carlow County Council is providing a dedicated FREE contact number 1800 814 300 with the lines open from 9am-5pm seven days a week.”

Chairman

Welcoming the Forum and its work in supporting communities Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council Cllr. John Pender said “supporting our communities and playing our part in this challenging time by bringing together a variety of groups and individuals so the public can provide support in a co-ordinated way is essential in these challenging times”

More information can be found on the Council’s website, www.carlow.ie.

Meanwhile, you can read about the service that is already running in Kilkenny here.