Delays expected as roadworks begin on Railway Road this morning
If you’re due to take a train from Carlow town you may need to give yourself extra time to get to the station.
Improvement works will roll out on Railway Road today from 8 am to 6:30 pm and from next Monday through to Wednesday.
It will see the closure of the stretch from Old Dublin Road to the entrance of St Joseph’s School with differing access points to the railway services across two phases as follows: