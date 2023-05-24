Delays on N81 in Tullow as truck crashes into ESB pole

A truck has hit an ESB pole in a bad crash in Tullow.

It happened at about half past eleven near O’Toole Circle K petrol station on the N81.

It’s not yet known if anyone has been seriously injured.

However, the incident has knocked out power in the town, with over 1400 homes and businesses left without electricity.

Emergency services are at the scene and stop-and-go traffic management has been put in place, so drivers should expect delays and avoid if possible.